How a matric pupil spilt his blood for his art
Message in the medium after nurse mom drew two vials on eve of practical exam
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Blood may be thicker than water, but how does it compare to oils and acrylics?
Mason Capel, 17, would know, after he used two vials of his own blood to create his matric exam artwork...
