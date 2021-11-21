BRENWIN NAIDU | Can VW’s Polo maintain its reign in SA?

The hatch faces tough competition, but updated versions should keep converts happy

The regular Polo and less-expensive Polo Vivo account for the bulk of units shifted by Volkswagen in SA. But one wonders how long this product mainstay can hold onto those podium positions.



Both models face stiff competition from rivals that offer something a little different at the same price point. Take the recently launched Toyota Corolla Cross, for example, which is manufactured in KwaZulu-Natal and kicks off at a very competitive R349,900. The company wants to sell in excess of 20,000 examples a year, and probably will...