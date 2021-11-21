‘Emotionally brilliant’: after six years, Adele is back and braver than ever

The singer’s new album, made with her son Angelo top of mind, has received rave reviews

Adele released her first album in six years on Friday, winning over critics and fans with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.



The hotly anticipated 30 is the fourth studio album by the Briton, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time...