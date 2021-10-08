Adele opens up on divorce, new album and new beau ahead of single release
Earlier this week, the singer sent fans into a frenzy with a clip of her single
British superstar Adele has opened up about ending her marriage to Simon Konecki, saying while “nothing bad happened”, she would have been miserable if she hadn’t put herself first.
The singer, 33, spoke candidly about her personal life in an interview with British and US Vogue, making history as the first celebrity to grace both covers, according to Daily Mail.
The Someone Like You hitmaker had scores of her social media followers in a frenzy on Tuesday when she announced her musical comeback with a 20-second teaser of the Easy on Me music video, which she shared on both platforms.
The single will be released on October 15, much to fans’ delight.
The mother of one shed more light on her shocking split from longtime partner Konecki, what spurred her dramatic weight loss and her new album, which was partly inspired by her divorce.
She shared the stunning cover shots on her Instagram page, thanking the Vogue team for the looks.
Adele told the publication she opted to leave the marriage because it was no longer “right” for her e and she didn’t want to end up “like a lot of other people” she knew.
She denied there was anything dramatic about the split, saying nothing bad happened and she wasn't “miserable, miserable” but rather felt she would be miserable if she had not put herself first.
Adele and Konecki announced their split in 2019 after three years of marriage.
The 15-time Grammy Award winner also shared her struggle to explain the divorce to her nine-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with Konecki, telling Vogue the youngster had trouble understanding the separation.
Adele revealed she and Konecki remained close and praised him as the “perfect person to have a child with”.
Regarding her weight loss, the singer revealed she started working out to deal with her anxiety and not necessarily to lose weight. She denied using a diet to shed the weight, revealing that she became “addicted” to working out because it made her feel better.
The Rolling In The Deep star stunned fans and fellow celebs last year when she revealed her dramatic weight loss in a birthday snap posted on Instagram.
Adele also confirmed rumours she was dating US sports agent Rich Paul, saying the couple were very happy.