Adele opens up on divorce, new album and new beau ahead of single release

British superstar Adele has opened up about ending her marriage to Simon Konecki, saying while “nothing bad happened”, she would have been miserable if she hadn’t put herself first.

The singer, 33, spoke candidly about her personal life in an interview with British and US Vogue, making history as the first celebrity to grace both covers, according to Daily Mail.

The Someone Like You hitmaker had scores of her social media followers in a frenzy on Tuesday when she announced her musical comeback with a 20-second teaser of the Easy on Me music video, which she shared on both platforms.

The single will be released on October 15, much to fans’ delight.

The mother of one shed more light on her shocking split from longtime partner Konecki, what spurred her dramatic weight loss and her new album, which was partly inspired by her divorce.