EDITORIAL | Jeffrey Donson’s re-election is a slap in the face on many levels

The child rapist is again donning mayoral chains — an insult to his victim, community and SA’s fight against GBV

As the country prepares to commemorate 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, a now 32-year-old woman may have seen a picture of the man who raped her 17 years ago adorned in mayoral chains as he was again pronounced mayor of the Western Cape’s Kannaland municipality.



This picture of Jeffrey Donson, alongside his deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster who was also fired from the department of education, allegedly because of sexual misconduct involving a child, is one of the most disturbing of those captured during this election period. ..