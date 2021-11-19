Grab tissues and wine! Adele releases ‘30’ — leaves the net in their feels

The wait is finally over and Adele season is upon us after the release of her long-awaited fourth studio album 30 on Friday.

Adele's divorce, weight loss and new relationship with Rich Paul have had fans itching to know more about the English singer's private life.

In a statement released ahead of the album launch, Adele said while she was in a place of turmoil when she started working on the album three years ago, she was in a better place now that she's released the album.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly, willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”