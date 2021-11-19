TshisaLIVE

Grab tissues and wine! Adele releases ‘30’ — leaves the net in their feels

19 November 2021 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Adele's album release causes traffic on the internet.
Adele's album release causes traffic on the internet.
Image: Instagram/ Adele

The wait is finally over and Adele season is upon us after the release of her long-awaited fourth studio album 30 on Friday.

Adele's divorce, weight loss and new relationship with Rich Paul have had fans itching to know more about the English singer's private life.

In a statement released ahead of the album launch, Adele said while she was in a place of turmoil when she started working on the album three years ago, she was in a better place now that she's released the album.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly, willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

Take a look at the reactions to her album release below:

While Adele said she never imagined a point where she would perform on stage again, the singer had the audience of CBS captivated when she gave a special performance on Monday.

“Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs has me feeling a million things at once,” she wrote on Twitter.

Adele marks music comeback with 'Easy On Me' video debut

British songstress Adele made her highly-anticipated music comeback on Friday, releasing her first new record since her 2015 Grammy award-winning ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'It was my ride or die': Adele unveils name, release date of new album

Last week she sent social media into overdrive with a clip of 'Easy on Me'.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Adele opens up on divorce, new album and new beau ahead of single release

Earlier this week, the singer sent fans into a frenzy with the release of a clip of her upcoming single.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Grab your tissues, Adele has a new single coming out next week

Adele hasn't released new music since her 2015 album titled "25.”
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders
Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias