Grab tissues and wine! Adele releases ‘30’ — leaves the net in their feels
The wait is finally over and Adele season is upon us after the release of her long-awaited fourth studio album 30 on Friday.
Adele's divorce, weight loss and new relationship with Rich Paul have had fans itching to know more about the English singer's private life.
In a statement released ahead of the album launch, Adele said while she was in a place of turmoil when she started working on the album three years ago, she was in a better place now that she's released the album.
“I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly, willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”
30 - Out Nowhttps://t.co/rzuobxsH6J pic.twitter.com/b014JqCRMR— Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) November 19, 2021
Take a look at the reactions to her album release below:
not adele’s new album making me wanna get a divorce when im not even married #adele30 pic.twitter.com/YDMALzTPcq— ✩ (@gagasyuyi) November 19, 2021
Everybody is tough until they start listening to Adele pic.twitter.com/hfDwrEyMiH— coz✴✴ (@imaginebluetit) November 19, 2021
Adele said ima give the girls different beats and instrumentals this album, I know that’s right #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/alb4bDuhPh— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 19, 2021
Okay I’m home, I’ve heated up my vegan bolognese, I’m in my PJs, I’ve poured a glass of wine. It’s #Adele time. pic.twitter.com/IpiYmilXE4— ho-ho-holly 🎄 (@hollylottie88) November 19, 2021
While Adele said she never imagined a point where she would perform on stage again, the singer had the audience of CBS captivated when she gave a special performance on Monday.
“Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs has me feeling a million things at once,” she wrote on Twitter.
