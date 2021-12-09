No 9 to 5 for us, thanks: workers feel right at home
Few Europeans want to return to the office, with many improving their homes to make hybrid living easier: survey
09 December 2021 - 20:26
Only 14% of European workers want to return to the office 9 to 5 and more than half say they have become more productive as a result of working from home, which has boomed amid Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, a survey showed on Thursday.
But “hybrid working”, a mix of working at home and at the office also has its downside, with more than a quarter of respondents feeling as if they work all hours or into the night, according to the survey commissioned by Samsung Electronics and UK consultancy The Future Laboratory...
