My precious, guess whose anniversary it is?

‘Lord of the Rings’ celebrates 20 years, with New Zealand film industry hoping it will be all’s well that ends better in 2022

Middle-earth came to life again last week as New Zealand celebrated 20 years since the premiere of The Lord of the Rings trilogy with special screenings, costume exhibitions and art displays.



Friday marked the 20th anniversary of the first feature film premiere of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, which premiered at Odeon Leicester Square in London on December 10 2001, bringing instant fame to New Zealand’s rolling hills, meadows and forests, which were the backdrop for the mythical Middle-earth...