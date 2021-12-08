Harry and Meghan’s explosive sit-down, 'Friends' reunion: 2021 showbiz stories

From the return of cinema’s favourite spy to Friends reuniting, an array of stories dominated entertainment news headlines this year.

Here are some of the biggest stories.

• After several delays, the release of the James Bond movie No Time To Die gave pandemic-hit cinemas a much-needed boost.

Studios shuffled schedules, and in some cases films were released simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

New York’s Broadway and London’s West End reopened with Covid-19 safety measures in place. Live music also returned.

• Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards while Beyoncé became the most awarded female artist in Grammy history with a total of 28 wins.

The Oscars saw Nomadland scoop Best Picture and Best Director for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao, making her the first Asian woman and only the second woman to win the prize.