Lifestyle

New comic book drums up details on the life of legendary Beatle

Ringo Starr’s life to be chronicled by TidalWave Comics

09 January 2022 - 20:38 By Alicia Powell

The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics’ Orbit series celebrating public figures “who impact the world”.

The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, “overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to become one of the best drummers of all time as a member of the Beatles”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Want to see The Beatles as human beings? Lifestyle
  2. New doccie shows the Beatles 'as you've never seen them before' Lifestyle
  3. He may have lost his privacy, but let it be said that he never lost his talent Lifestyle
  4. 'I wanted to continue': Paul McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' break-up Lifestyle
  5. It was our Johnny’s doing: Paul McCartney on Beatles’ break-up Lifestyle
  6. Imagine that: Lennon cassette recording fetches nearly R1m Lifestyle

Most read

  1. New comic book drums up details on the life of legendary Beatle Lifestyle
  2. Smashing, screeching: how the Dutch find freedom from Covid Lifestyle
  3. Que? Dogs’ brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds Lifestyle
  4. What a dog show: it’s back to school for Nigeria’s canines Lifestyle
  5. From sake bars to yacht cabins, Singaporeans are transforming bland public flats Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech