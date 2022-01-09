New comic book drums up details on the life of legendary Beatle
Ringo Starr’s life to be chronicled by TidalWave Comics
09 January 2022 - 20:38
The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics’ Orbit series celebrating public figures “who impact the world”.
The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, “overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to become one of the best drummers of all time as a member of the Beatles”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.