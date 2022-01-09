New comic book drums up details on the life of legendary Beatle

Ringo Starr’s life to be chronicled by TidalWave Comics

The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics’ Orbit series celebrating public figures “who impact the world”.



The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, “overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to become one of the best drummers of all time as a member of the Beatles”...