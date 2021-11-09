He may have lost his privacy, but let it be said that he never lost his talent
Paul McCartney, one of the world’s greatest songwriters, has released a book spanning eight decades of lyrics
09 November 2021 - 20:11
From looking for inspiration on the bus to finding titles in dreams, Paul McCartney looks back on his life in a new book recounting how he wrote some of the world’s most famous songs.
Described as “a self-portrait in 154 songs”, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present spans McCartney’s eight decades of songwriting — as a teenager, a member of the Beatles, his time with rock band Wings and as a successful solo artist...
