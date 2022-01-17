Gen Z investors are ditching meme stocks for the metaverse
Youngsters are shifting their focus to electric vehicle start-ups and NFT companies
17 January 2022 - 18:59
Enthusiasm around meme stocks has eased for young investors a year on from the GameStop trading frenzy, with Gen Z’s attention shifting to companies in areas such as electric vehicles and the metaverse, according to a new report.
The top stock holding among the Gen Z cohort — people born after 1996 — in the fourth quarter was Tesla, according to the quarterly investor outlook from Apex Fintech Solutions, which provides custody and clearing services for brokers like SoFi, Stash, WeBull and Goldman Sachs Group’s Marcus...
