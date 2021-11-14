From AI bots to user data: is there space for rights in the metaverse?

Digital spaces are raising privacy and ownership questions, with experts urging regulators to widen safeguards

From virtual goods to AI-powered avatars that can be hired out by companies, a fast-growing digital world is pushing ownership and privacy rights into uncharted territory.



Facebook’s recent announcement that it is investing heavily in the so-called metaverse, a virtual environment where people can meet, play and collaborate, is fuelling debate about how to protect basic rights as more and more activities move online...