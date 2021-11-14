From AI bots to user data: is there space for rights in the metaverse?
Digital spaces are raising privacy and ownership questions, with experts urging regulators to widen safeguards
14 November 2021 - 17:54
From virtual goods to AI-powered avatars that can be hired out by companies, a fast-growing digital world is pushing ownership and privacy rights into uncharted territory.
Facebook’s recent announcement that it is investing heavily in the so-called metaverse, a virtual environment where people can meet, play and collaborate, is fuelling debate about how to protect basic rights as more and more activities move online...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.