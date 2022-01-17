Lifestyle

We’ve got this: avatar robot goes to school for ill German boy

The Berlin district in which the child lives has bought four avatars for its schools for pupils who can’t be in class

17 January 2022 - 18:59 By Gabi Sajonz-Grimm, Oliver Barth and Fanny Brodersen

Seven-year-old Joshua Martinangeli is too ill to go to school. But the German pupil can interact with his teacher and classmates through an avatar robot that sits in class in his place and sends a blinking signal when he has something to say.

“The children talk to him, laugh with him and sometimes even chitchat with him during the lesson. Joshi can do that quite well too,” Ute Winterberg, headmistress at the Pusteblume-Grundschule in Berlin, said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Twists in the metaverse as it undergoes virtual boom Business Times
  2. 2022: Prepare for a brave new metaworld Insight
  3. From AI bots to user data: is there space for rights in the metaverse? Lifestyle
  4. Aiming for Disney heights: metaverse is entertainment giant’s new frontier Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Gen Z investors are ditching meme stocks for the metaverse Lifestyle
  2. Unusual suspect: Anne Frank likely to have been betrayed by a fellow Jew Lifestyle
  3. We’ve got this: avatar robot goes to school for ill German boy Lifestyle
  4. When a normal Rolls-Royce won’t do, go Bespoke Lifestyle
  5. Netflix to serve up ‘first of its kind’ sports programme Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...