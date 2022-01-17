We’ve got this: avatar robot goes to school for ill German boy

The Berlin district in which the child lives has bought four avatars for its schools for pupils who can’t be in class

Seven-year-old Joshua Martinangeli is too ill to go to school. But the German pupil can interact with his teacher and classmates through an avatar robot that sits in class in his place and sends a blinking signal when he has something to say.



“The children talk to him, laugh with him and sometimes even chitchat with him during the lesson. Joshi can do that quite well too,” Ute Winterberg, headmistress at the Pusteblume-Grundschule in Berlin, said...