BRENWIN NAIDU | Bakkie to the future: Nissan Navara is just what SA needs

The latest PRO-2X affirms the many benefits afforded by the pick-up genre

It is no secret that SA consumers love their pick-ups. From single-cab specimens with a workhorse orientation, to high-end, fully-kitted powerhouse double-cabs with six-cylinder motors, the spectrum is wide.



In between those are milder offerings geared towards the buyer who wants a balance. A vehicle that can handle tough commercial applications, while offering a level of sophistication and comfort in which the family can bask on a leisurely Sunday drive...