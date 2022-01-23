Mercedes-AMG’s GLE 53 is a brawny all-rounder

With a racy interior, the offering delivers a dynamic ride without compromising on comfort and daily usability

The Mercedes-Benz ML-Class was a pivotal addition to the market. Not just as a first for the manufacturer, launching its ambitions in the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) arena, but also for the market as a whole: it prompted the likes of BMW and Audi to follow suit, with the X5 and Q7 respectively.



Fast-forward to 2022 and the ML-Class lives on, albeit under another moniker. As part of a change in naming convention adopted by the carmaker years ago, it is now known as the GLE-Class. The letter denotes kinship to the medium-sized E-Class...