BRENWIN NAIDU | Need a pickup this festive season?
From upgrades to anniversary models, these five bakkies are making headlines
12 December 2021 - 18:11
There is no limit to SA consumers’ fascination with bakkies.
For practical and philosophical reasons, the simple recipe of a tough, ladder-frame chassis and rear loading bay will never go out of fashion and a number of new releases are clamouring for attention...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.