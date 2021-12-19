THE YEAR IN QUOTES: They said it. Yes they really did ...

From the profound to the poignant, from the weird to the wacky, from the quirky to the quacky (yes, there’s a talking duck), this is what people said this year

CAPITOL CRIME



“We’re in! We’re in! We’re in! We’re in!” - Derrick Evans, a Republican politician who was among the mob storming the US Capitol on January 6. Evans faces 18 months in prison for his role in the insurrection. ..