Movie Review

Moody film 'The Lost Daughter' will keep you on the edge of your seat

Maggie Gyllenhall confronts an enduring cultural taboo about mothers' fears in her big-screen directorial debut starring the outstanding Olivia Colman

There's a grim aura of melancholic portent that hangs heavily over every frame of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s moving feature directorial debut The Lost Daughter.



Adapted from the novel by the pseudonymous Italian author Elena Ferrante, it is the story of a middle-aged comparative literature professor named Leda (Olivia Colman) who takes herself on a solo holiday to a fictional Greek island. While there, her idyllic solitude is rudely interrupted by the arrival of a large Greek-American family from Queens who take occupancy of the small local beach for the summer. They become, increasingly, an object of curiosity and a depressing obsession for Leda, who finds herself drifting back through time to memories of her youth and early, difficult experiences as a young mother. Her two daughters are now adult, absent and living their own lives...