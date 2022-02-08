Free from flee: how a filmmaker helped a gay Afghan refugee find peace

Jonas Poher Rasmussen tells the story of ‘Amin Nawabi’, who fled for Denmark as a teen after his family was killed

When filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was 15 years old, an Afghan teenager arrived in his rural Danish village. Word got out the youngster had fled after his entire family was killed and he had made the long journey to the Scandinavian country on foot.



Over time, the two became close friends, but it took nearly 20 years until the Afghan refugee, now a successful academic, felt ready to tell Rasmussen what really happened...