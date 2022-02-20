Lifestyle

He’s almost 80, but Paul McCartney is getting back to the US to twist and shout

The former Beatle will perform his first live shows since 2019, after promising US fans he’d return

20 February 2022 - 19:35 By Steve Gorman

Sir Paul McCartney plans to launch a 14-date US concert tour in the Pacific Northwest soon, marking his first series of live performances since the end of a world tour in 2019, the former Beatle announced on Friday.

The Got Back tour will open on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, McCartney’ first show in that city, followed by back-to-back concerts at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 2 and 3, according to the tour schedule posted on his official website...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hey dude, imagine owning Beatles memorabilia, but not owning it Lifestyle
  2. Grammy nominees unveiled as Jay-Z tops list of most-nominated artists with 83 ... Lifestyle
  3. New doccie shows the Beatles 'as you've never seen them before' Lifestyle
  4. He may have lost his privacy, but let it be said that he never lost his talent Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Fit for purpose: Hybrid tech makes new Honda great but costly Lifestyle
  2. Your Jolie poor form is the Pitts, Angie. How dare you offload our Bra(n)d? Lifestyle
  3. He’s almost 80, but Paul McCartney is getting back to the US to twist and shout Lifestyle
  4. Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols Lifestyle
  5. Baby shark has Kiwi scientists singing about ‘rare and exciting’ find Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season