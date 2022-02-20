He’s almost 80, but Paul McCartney is getting back to the US to twist and shout

The former Beatle will perform his first live shows since 2019, after promising US fans he’d return

Sir Paul McCartney plans to launch a 14-date US concert tour in the Pacific Northwest soon, marking his first series of live performances since the end of a world tour in 2019, the former Beatle announced on Friday.



The Got Back tour will open on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, McCartney’ first show in that city, followed by back-to-back concerts at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 2 and 3, according to the tour schedule posted on his official website...