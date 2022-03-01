‘Historic’ UN plastic treaty will not be fantastic for big oil and chemicals

It is hoped agreement on a full treaty to tackle plastic pollution will be ratified within the next two years

UN negotiators have agreed to a road map for a global plastic treaty that would address plastic production and design in what delegates said was a key step to an ambitious deal, according to a draft resolution.



UN member states are meeting this week in Nairobi to plan for the first global agreement to tackle plastic pollution, a soaring environmental crisis that is destroying marine habitats and contaminating the food chain...