It must be love — five ways to romanticise your beauty look in the month of love

GET CUTE AND MAKE ME BLUSH

Whenever you’re in doubt about how you can add love to your beauty look or want to keep things low-key, blush, blush and more blush is your best friend. Giving the skin a rosy flush not only makes it look youthful but can romanticise your makeup. Take your inspiration from local musician Lordkez and focus blush placement across the cheeks and nose bridge for a hyper-feminine blush or concentrate a bright pink blush on the temples, blending into your eyeshadow to create an ethereal halo of colour. Apply a mixture of pearl stick-ons in medium and small sizes along the outer corner of the eyes and on the temples, layering over the blush colour, for a super romantic touch.