It must be love — five ways to romanticise your beauty look in the month of love
Treat yourself with trending loved-up tricks
Regardless of how you choose to celebrate the month of love, it’s hard to resist getting caught up in all the lovey dovey spirit. Whether you want a light suggestion for a casual and cute self-care date with your besties or want to go all out like love-struck Cupid for a special date, keep it traditional and gushy or modern and minimal with these trending romantic tricks.
VAMP UP YOUR TRADITIONAL RED
It goes without saying that a stamp of red colour on the lips is a classic. For those who enjoy a red power lip, don’t change a thing. Just swipe on your favourite red shade and you’re set. Elevate your classic red for date night by applying a thin layer of gloss and pressing on red glitter for romantic sparkle. If you are not feeling super traditional this year, opt for goth beauty with an ombré lip with a darkened centre. Apply a bright or true red lipstick over the entire lip, making sure to apply a lip liner before for a crisp, clean edge. Then tap in a deep red into the centre of the lips and use a small lip brush or fluffy brush to blur out the colour edge for a seamless gradient.
MAKE A KISSY FACE
If you like to shout it from the rooftops, play up your eyes with loud makeup designs that will definitely be great conversation starters. Add sparkling rhinestones to lids or temples in the shape of hearts or apply your lipstick print over lids by kissing a piece of cling wrap to transfer a kiss shape to eyes, like makeup artist Mei Pang.
GET CUTE AND MAKE ME BLUSH
Whenever you’re in doubt about how you can add love to your beauty look or want to keep things low-key, blush, blush and more blush is your best friend. Giving the skin a rosy flush not only makes it look youthful but can romanticise your makeup. Take your inspiration from local musician Lordkez and focus blush placement across the cheeks and nose bridge for a hyper-feminine blush or concentrate a bright pink blush on the temples, blending into your eyeshadow to create an ethereal halo of colour. Apply a mixture of pearl stick-ons in medium and small sizes along the outer corner of the eyes and on the temples, layering over the blush colour, for a super romantic touch.
KEEP IT MINIMAL WITH A LOVE THEMED MANI
Who doesn’t love a great nail art moment? We certainly do, especially when you don't want to wear gushy displays of love on your sleeve. Nail art is a subtle way to get into the spirit without feeling too much. Our favourite has to be an abstract manicure featuring heart motifs or the classic love colours of red, pink or white. Ask your nail technician for an almond nail shape that will elongate the fingers and give an elegance to your manicure. Opt for glittery layers or play around with matte and glossy textures to keep things playful.
SERVE LOTS OF LUSCIOUS LASH
If you’re going to bat those flirtatious lashes, might as well ensure they make a statement, and what better way than with a clumpy lash. Perfect for giving eyes a nostalgic 1960s doll-eyed look and a great way to add romance in a minimal way. Start by curling the lashes with an eyelash curler. Apply two or three coats of mascara as you normally would, making sure to work in that mascara from root to tip. Using a small fan brush, dust translucent loose powder on the lashes to create a buildable base. Finish off by applying another coat or two of mascara to clump up the lashes.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.