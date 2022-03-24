×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Bridgerton’ is back and it’s as sexy as ever

The series returns to Netflix on Friday, promising more balls, courtships and gossip

24 March 2022 - 20:27 By Hanna Rantala

Hit Netflix series Bridgerton returns to screens on Friday with more glitzy balls, romantic courtships and, of course, plenty of gossip columns setting Regency London’s high society alight...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Bridgerton' fans will bid adieu to hottie Simon Basset in season two Lifestyle
  2. Clothes maketh the Duke of Hastings dishy: Behind the seams of 'Bridgerton' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Come on, let’s join the fun and rip a few bodices Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘Bridgerton’ is back and it’s as sexy as ever Lifestyle
  2. Nutrients be damned, we’re all over oodles of noodles Lifestyle
  3. Thank you for the music, Abba, what would we be without it? Lifestyle
  4. All at sea: not this hairstylist and artist, for whom it’s hair today, art ... Lifestyle
  5. Frankly, you’ve got it all wrong and tarnished the dignity of Holocaust ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...