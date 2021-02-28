The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Clothes maketh the Duke of Hastings dishy: Behind the seams of 'Bridgerton'

Zimbabwean-born actor Regé-Jean Page sizzles on screen in Netflix's popular period drama, and his costumes add layers to his sexiness

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
28 February 2021 - 00:00

As an artifact of historical accuracy Netflix's costume drama Bridgerton - created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by TV queen Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal) and set in the competitive world of Regency London high society's "Ton" - fails dismally.

But it's found delicious delight with fans as a candy-coated bodice-ripper, packed with barroom brawls and secret assignations, bewigged, busty babes and handsome dukes in pantaloons and sexy, high, leather riding boots...

