Clothes maketh the Duke of Hastings dishy: Behind the seams of 'Bridgerton'

Zimbabwean-born actor Regé-Jean Page sizzles on screen in Netflix's popular period drama, and his costumes add layers to his sexiness

As an artifact of historical accuracy Netflix's costume drama Bridgerton - created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by TV queen Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal) and set in the competitive world of Regency London high society's "Ton" - fails dismally.



But it's found delicious delight with fans as a candy-coated bodice-ripper, packed with barroom brawls and secret assignations, bewigged, busty babes and handsome dukes in pantaloons and sexy, high, leather riding boots...