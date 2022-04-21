National Geographic puts polar series featuring Will Smith on ice
The delay is the latest sign of repercussions for the actor in the aftermath of Oscar night last month
21 April 2022 - 19:43
Walt Disney’s National Geographic division is delaying production of Pole to Pole, a nature series featuring Will Smith visiting the North and South poles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.