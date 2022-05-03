There’s nothing glib about Ghibli

How a Japanese film studio can help us rediscover the childlike wonder of our connection with nature

Films with powerful environmental narratives can transform our thinking and connect us with nature in ways scientific papers cannot. For example, Studio Ghibli, a renowned Japanese film studio cofounded by animator Hayao Miyazaki, creates complex visual stories about human-nature relationships that transcend barriers of culture or age. A key message of Miyazaki’s work is that we must respect nature — or face our destruction...