For Gucci, virtual currencies are in vogue
The brand is jumping on crypto in the US, allowing customers to use it at some flagship stores
05 May 2022 - 20:14
Gucci’s high-end handbags and other luxury products can now be bought using cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, in some US stores, the Italian company said, as digital currencies move to broader acceptance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.