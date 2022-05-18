×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Boffins sink their teeth into new clues from remains of extinct humans

A molar, between 164,000 and 131,000 years old, that belonged to a girl 4-6 years old has been found in a Laos cave

18 May 2022 - 19:29 By Will Dunham

A young girl’s tooth excavated from a cave wall in northeastern Laos is providing new insight into the mysterious extinct human species called Denisovans and revealing their resourcefulness in adapting to both tropical and chilly climes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. So how and why did bipedalism begin, and which hominin cross-stepped first? Lifestyle
  2. She might have had a Little Foot, but human ancestor had mighty shoulders News
  3. Fossil find reveals moment of tooth about our ancestors and climate change News
  4. SA set to rock humanity’s Cradle for second time as birthplace of culture Science

Most read

  1. You can take away our customers, but we’ll pluck them back with duck Lifestyle
  2. Forget cane for the pain, I need a shot of tequila for my naughty knee Lifestyle
  3. Boffins sink their teeth into new clues from remains of extinct humans Lifestyle
  4. Calls for Miss SA finalist to withdraw over defence of rape accused Lifestyle
  5. In the Cannes: stars flock back as film festival shakes off Covid curbs Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August