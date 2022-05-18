Boffins sink their teeth into new clues from remains of extinct humans

A molar, between 164,000 and 131,000 years old, that belonged to a girl 4-6 years old has been found in a Laos cave

A young girl’s tooth excavated from a cave wall in northeastern Laos is providing new insight into the mysterious extinct human species called Denisovans and revealing their resourcefulness in adapting to both tropical and chilly climes...