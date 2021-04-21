She might have had a Little Foot, but human ancestor had mighty shoulders
New findings shed light on a key period when human ancestors diverged from other apes
21 April 2021 - 20:11
When Ron Clarke discovered the first bits of the skeleton he later dubbed Little Foot, it was immediately clear to him they belonged to an ape-like creature.
In the years after the initial find in Sterkfontein Cave near Johannesburg, the palaeoanthropologist was able to assemble a near-complete skeleton of a 130cm tall female who lived 3.67 million years ago...
