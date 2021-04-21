She might have had a Little Foot, but human ancestor had mighty shoulders

New findings shed light on a key period when human ancestors diverged from other apes

When Ron Clarke discovered the first bits of the skeleton he later dubbed Little Foot, it was immediately clear to him they belonged to an ape-like creature.



In the years after the initial find in Sterkfontein Cave near Johannesburg, the palaeoanthropologist was able to assemble a near-complete skeleton of a 130cm tall female who lived 3.67 million years ago...