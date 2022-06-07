×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Top Gun’ heirs fly into battle with maverick Paramount

Family of man on whose article original was based says production company failed to reacquire rights for sequel

07 June 2022 - 19:46 By Jonathan Stempel

The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun has sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year’s blockbuster sequel, Top Gun: Maverick...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. The Porsche 911 in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that car geeks are locking onto Features
  2. Top Gun's supersonic training budget Business Times
  3. REVIEW | ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ takes us right back to the danger zone Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Tech alert: Apple chips away at updates that should bear fruit Lifestyle
  2. No cheer without beer: Russians hop for alternatives as supplies dry up Lifestyle
  3. ‘Top Gun’ heirs fly into battle with maverick Paramount Lifestyle
  4. How ‘Stranger Things’ and TikTok are running Kate Bush classic up the charts Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Car-spotting in law-abiding, pothole-less Seville Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary