The Porsche 911 in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that car geeks are locking onto

In the 1986 flim Top Gun, Kelly McGillis’ character Charlie zoomed around San Diego in a black 1958 Porsche 356. The little Speedster was actually a replica of the real thing, which is now worth more than $200,000 (about R3,109,908) when in the best condition.

Longtime Speedster replica maker Intermeccanica built Charlie’s ride at its headquarters in Canada.

The hero car of Top Gun: Maverick needed no such stand-in. Instead, the 1973 Porsche 911 S Jennifer Connelly owns as the character Penny is a numbers-matching original car. So is the 1973 911 E t director Joseph Kosinski used on camera as a backup model.

“Penny sails fast boats so I liked the idea that she drove a vintage Porsche as well,” Kosinski said in an email.

“I think the 1973 911 S model is one of their most timeless designs.”

Connelly herself —not a stunt double — drove the factory-correct Silver Metallic 911 S coupe. It was lent to the film by San Diego resident Nick Psyllos. A longtime collector, Psyllos has owned more than 10 Porsches, including a 1972 911 ST tribute car in tangerine orange.

Best of the best

With the exception of the top-of-the-line Porsche 911 Carrera RS, the 1973 911 S coupe stands alone at the apex of Porsche’s lightweight sports cars from the early 1970s. It is notable especially because 1973 marked the last of the long-hood, thin-bumper 911s that escaped having bigger, American versions affixed to comply with new safety standards.

Keen viewers of the film spotted the detail right away.

“It was nice to see an old 911 in the film — and with the old pre-impact bumper,” Simon Kidston said after seeing the movie on May 25. The automotive broker had just emceed the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este the weekend prior at Lake Como in Italy, where another silver Porsche — a 356 B Carrera GTL Abarth — won its class.