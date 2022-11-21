Lifestyle

Artist’s life-threatening rollercoaster ride (and her daughter’s side of the story)

Samantha Smirin’s powerful memoir gives a glimpse into the bipolar disorder

21 November 2022 - 17:12
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Fitting bipolar into your life is a juggling act: what the experts advise Lifestyle
  2. Fountain House is safe haven when the storms of mental illness hit Lifestyle
  3. Fairytale goes awry when bipolar devastates a family Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Fairytale goes awry when bipolar devastates a family Lifestyle
  2. Fitting bipolar into your life is a juggling act: what the experts advise Lifestyle
  3. Artist’s life-threatening rollercoaster ride (and her daughter’s side of the ... Lifestyle
  4. Fountain House is safe haven when the storms of mental illness hit Lifestyle
  5. Taliban can take away freedom of dress, but designer won’t give up style Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike