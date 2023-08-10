Said Ndyoki: “Having graduated as a meat master has been a significant asset to my career and feels that it has truly put me 'on the map' as a skilled professional.” As a female in the male-dominated meat industry Fundeka says she has had to work hard to prove herself and break barriers.
WATCH | 'Meat' one of Africa's first female master butchers
Fundeka Ndyoki is one of 13 women to join the global club of certified master butchers
Image: Supplied
In celebration of Women's Month, meet Fundeka Ndyoki from Springs who became one of the first 13 women on the continent to join the global club of certified master butchers when she graduated from the Shoprite Group's master meat artisan programme in July, in an arena long dominated by men.
Originally from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape, Fundeka completed her food science degree at Stellenbosch University in 2016 before taking up a position as abattoir senior supervisor at Skukuza in the Kruger Park in 2017. Here her expertise was working with game meat such as buffalo and springbok which provided her with valuable experience when she joined the Shoprite group where she works in the meat market divisional office in Centurion.
In an African first, 62 butchery managers and trainers – 13 of which are women – joined the global club of certified Master Butchers following graduation from the Shoprite Group’s Master Meat Artisan Programme. The Group is the only company on the continent to provide this elite and highly specialized butchery learning programme, underwritten by the United Kingdom’s Institute of Meat, that provides participants with extensive knowledge in meat processing practices from farm to fork.
Said Ndyoki: “Having graduated as a meat master has been a significant asset to my career and feels that it has truly put me 'on the map' as a skilled professional.” As a female in the male-dominated meat industry Fundeka says she has had to work hard to prove herself and break barriers.
The elite butchery learning programme is underwritten by the UK's Institute of Meat and Shoprite is the only company in Africa to provide this highly specialised butcher learning programme. It provides participants with extensive knowledge in meat processing, from farm to fork. To qualify, butchers are required to build a substantial portfolio that includes modules on butchery expertise, business acumen, food hygiene and safety.
It's aim is to boost the development of a scarce and sought-after skill and provide career opportunities. For Fundeka this qualification is the next step in her impressive career in the industry.
And her best cut? She says she can't name one, as each has its own unique qualities and as a master butcher it's her role to bring those qualities to the fore so the Shoprite consumer enjoys the best meat experience.
