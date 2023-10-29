Will a new bae cost you your property? Expert on women buying property
We find out some of the mistakes women often make as big property buyers
29 October 2023 - 20:38
Financial security and long-term investment have become priorities for many women who are the primary breadwinners. Property is not only a means to financial sustainability but also a means for women to provide for their children or parents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.