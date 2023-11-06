French singers win top honours at Plácido Domingo’s Operalia contest
South African soprano Nombulelo Yende, sister to diva Pretty Yende, wins award
06 November 2023 - 20:41
France triumphed in the “World Cup of Opera” on Sunday night when French soprano Julie Roset won first prize for the best female voice at the finale of Plácido Domingo’s Operalia competition (https://www.operaliacompetition.org/), in Cape Town...
