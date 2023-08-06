A symphony to lift the spirits
Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra will play Mahler's 'Symphony No 5' at Johannesburg's Linder Auditorium
06 August 2023 - 00:00
A few years ago, if you'd gone to watch a symphony concert by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO), you'd probably have cried — but not tears of joy. To borrow a phrase from late Wits music professor Walter Mony, the ensemble sounded like hardened professionals who hated their jobs. But late last month, the JPO sparkled while accompanying Cape Town Opera’s production of Puccini’s Tosca at the city’s Nelson Mandela Theatre. The old sloppiness had given way to a new precision and focus...
