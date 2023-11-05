Plácido Domingo in Cape Town
Plácido Domingo was in Cape Town this week to judge the 30th edition of Operalia, the competition he founded in 1993. He spoke to Claire Keeton
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Plácido Domingo, the world-famous tenor, says the aria Nessun Dorma (None Shall Sleep) from Turandot, which soars in the final lines “Vincero! Vincero!” (I will win! I will win!), evokes the spirit of South Africa today and he would have sung it had he performed this week during a visit to Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.