Fat-shamer in the fire: the ‘Oompa Loompas’ want to kill me, wails gym bunny

He is stunned by the reaction to his tirade against ‘overweight hippos’, but clams up about his company’s disciplinary process

Donovan Tooth – the man behind a fitness clothing brand and an expletive-riddled rant aimed at “overweight” women that went viral at the weekend – has gone to ground amid threats to his life.



In a self-filmed video, which was posted to Instagram and later deleted, the 28-year-old tore into society’s acceptance of plus-sized models...