Body positivity movement 'hijacked by slim people': Thickleeyonce

Legobane seemingly took exception to the post, saying that the body positivity movement was “not for slim bodies already accepted by society. Stop this”.

This reaction did not sit well with some Tweeps, who took a swipe at her for excluding slim girls from the movement.

Legobane tried to justify her original tweet, which she has since deleted, by denying that she was body shaming slim girls but was rather highlighting that the movement was “hijacked by people who are already accepted in society and subsequently pushing out the people it was originally meant for, which is fat people”.