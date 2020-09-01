Body positivity movement 'hijacked by slim people': Thickleeyonce
Tweeps divided as comment sparks fierce debate
A post by Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane on the body positivity movement not being for “slim bodies already accepted by society” has divided social media and sparked a fierce debate on body shaming.
On Tuesday morning, the popular vlogger and activist came under scrutiny when she commented on a Twitter post by British Glamour that read: “A new trend is sweeping Instagram: ‘reality vs reality’, which aims to demonstrate that flexed, posed or relaxed, our bodies are still our bodies, and they’re perfect in any form,” above an image of a slim woman.
A new trend is sweeping Instagram: ‘reality versus reality,’ which aims to demonstrate that flexed, posed, or relaxed – our bodies are still our bodies, and they’re perfect in any form. Tap here to read more https://t.co/diD7cluAFT 🔗#realityvsreality— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) August 31, 2020
📸 keepfit.women pic.twitter.com/n5Ru0TEE4w
Legobane seemingly took exception to the post, saying that the body positivity movement was “not for slim bodies already accepted by society. Stop this”.
This reaction did not sit well with some Tweeps, who took a swipe at her for excluding slim girls from the movement.
Legobane tried to justify her original tweet, which she has since deleted, by denying that she was body shaming slim girls but was rather highlighting that the movement was “hijacked by people who are already accepted in society and subsequently pushing out the people it was originally meant for, which is fat people”.
No one was body shaming slim girls beloved. I was highlighting the fact that the body positivity movement is being hijacked by people who are already accepted in society and subsequently pushing out the people it was originally meant for which is fat people. https://t.co/O46EKNo63r— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) September 1, 2020
Despite her valiant attempt to explain her comments, some users still attacked her for those views and insisted that body positivity “should be inclusive”.
Anyway @ThickLeeyonce is always body shaming slim girls. Nothing new beloveds ❤️— Neelo 🏳️🌈 (@NeeloDedication) September 1, 2020
And y'all let her get away with it everytime 😍
Exactly. I don’t get why they only see their beauty and gain their confidence at the expense of their opposites. If inclusivity is all Thickleeyonce wants then she should advocate for it without discriminating anyone. You don’t fix the way you see yourself by shaming someone else https://t.co/KK0x41NHSC— Rethabile Montsi (@MontsiRethabile) September 1, 2020
Yhu zange ndaba hurt like this!! @ThickLeeyonce yhuu I’m such a liker of all things you, ur confidence and all kanti you sitting there thinking “that skinny bitch better not complain about her body, how dare they feel some type of way with a skinny body” you a HYPOCRITE!! pic.twitter.com/2rxSzuRva4— Temby M (@ThembyBae) September 1, 2020
Other users, however, leapt to her defence, saying her comments were being misunderstood while reiterating what she said.
One of her biggest defenders was Lesego Tlhabi, popularly known by her moniker “Coconut Kelz”, who posted several tweets highlighting the treatment fat people are often subjected to.
When a fat woman posts a photo in a bikini or crop top, people are always SURPRISED at the confidence. Waaay too many fat women don’t even know what it’s like to be at the beach with a costume because of the shame. It’s not the same no matter what personal feelings are— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) September 1, 2020
All Thickleeyonce does is try create a safe space & representation for thick girls who are always getting shunned by society. This is starting to sound like the colourism chat where light skinned people want to be included when they’ve long been included. Stop it guys, pls https://t.co/LvziwaKr26— the skin girl (@zithobemacheli) September 1, 2020
lmao Thickleeyoncé did not lie this time. You guys are gaslighting her the same way light skinned people were gaslighting dark skinned people with that colorism chat ♥️.— siya shaun (@entlemtangayi_) September 1, 2020