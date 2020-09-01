Lifestyle

Body positivity movement 'hijacked by slim people': Thickleeyonce

Tweeps divided as comment sparks fierce debate

01 September 2020 - 15:58 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Lesego 'Thickleeyonce' Legobane's comments on the body positivity movement have sparked massive debate on Twitter. File image.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

A post by Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane on the body positivity movement not being for “slim bodies already accepted by society” has divided social media and sparked a fierce debate on body shaming.

On Tuesday morning, the popular vlogger and activist came under scrutiny when she commented on a Twitter post by British Glamour that read: “A new trend is sweeping Instagram: ‘reality vs reality’, which aims to demonstrate that flexed, posed or relaxed, our bodies are still our bodies, and they’re perfect in any form,” above an image of a slim woman.

Legobane seemingly took exception to the post, saying that the body positivity movement was “not for slim bodies already accepted by society. Stop this”.

This reaction did not sit well with some Tweeps, who took a swipe at her for excluding slim girls from the movement.

Legobane tried to justify her original tweet, which she has since deleted, by denying that she was body shaming slim girls but was rather highlighting that the movement was “hijacked by people who are already accepted in society and subsequently pushing out the people it was originally meant for, which is fat people”.

Despite her valiant attempt to explain her comments, some users still attacked her for those views and insisted that body positivity “should be inclusive”. 

Other users, however, leapt to her defence, saying her comments were being misunderstood while reiterating what she said.

One of her biggest defenders was Lesego Tlhabi, popularly known by her moniker “Coconut Kelz”, who posted several tweets highlighting the treatment fat people are often subjected to.

