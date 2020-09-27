Blame the cops for shocking gender-based violence rates: NPOs

The minister may have pegged 30 hot spots, but activists say perpetrators just don’t fear the justice system

Non-profit organisations (NPOs) in Gauteng believe police and the justice system are to blame for the high gender-based violence (GBV) cases and low convictions in SA.



This comes after police minister Bheki Cele identified 30 GBV hot spots across the country that will get special attention...