‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king

King Goodwill Zwelithini says SA’s pride will only be restored if it unites against abuse of women and children

King Goodwill Zwelithini used the commemoration of the death of King Shaka to remind the Zulu nation of the role played by women in the many wars that led to its formation.



King Shaka died on September 22 1828...