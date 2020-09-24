‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king
King Goodwill Zwelithini says SA’s pride will only be restored if it unites against abuse of women and children
24 September 2020 - 19:05
King Goodwill Zwelithini used the commemoration of the death of King Shaka to remind the Zulu nation of the role played by women in the many wars that led to its formation.
King Shaka died on September 22 1828...
