News

‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king

King Goodwill Zwelithini says SA’s pride will only be restored if it unites against abuse of women and children

24 September 2020 - 19:05

King Goodwill Zwelithini used the commemoration of the death of King Shaka to remind the Zulu nation of the role played by women in the many wars that led to its formation.

King Shaka died on September 22 1828...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Natural born spinners: meet the women tearing up tar – and stereotypes News
  2. SA men also victims of vicious sexual attacks, new study finds News
  3. Exams in their mother tongue do write by E Cape pupils News
  4. ‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king News
  5. Nateniël Julies’s mom weeps as cops apply for bail News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Zulu king warns politicians to unite against Covid-19 or face punishment by ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES| 'Kings, queens and heads of state' gather in Umhlanga for Heritage ... South Africa
  3. Roots of success: why the world goes mad for Mzansi heritage News
  4. PEARL BOSHOMANE TSOTETSI | I have beef with what Heritage Day's become — and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. FRED KHUMALO | Our heritage is still as divided as the colours of the rainbow Opinion & Analysis
X