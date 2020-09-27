WENDY KNOWLER | Why that to-die-for leather couch could smack you on the hide
Leather hides are not identical, so if buying furniture based on a showroom sample, you may be disappointed
27 September 2020 - 19:29
If you pay for something online and, when it arrives, it looks nothing like the photo on the retailer’s website or it’s far smaller than you assumed it would be because you didn’t think to check the dimensions, you can send it back for a full refund.
But if you buy something in the traditional way, you can only get a refund or a replacement if it breaks or becomes unfit for purpose within six months...
