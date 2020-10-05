News

Over 600 taxi killings in Gauteng, but only 2% have been solved. What’s going on?

Commission hears the police’s many excuses, as well as a few small reasons to be hopeful

05 October 2020 - 19:24

More than 600 people have been killed in taxi violence in Gauteng in the past eight years and, in most cases, the culprits are getting away with murder.

On Monday, a commission of inquiry into the issue heard that conviction rates were as low as two percent in some years...

