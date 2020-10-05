Over 600 taxi killings in Gauteng, but only 2% have been solved. What’s going on?

Commission hears the police’s many excuses, as well as a few small reasons to be hopeful

More than 600 people have been killed in taxi violence in Gauteng in the past eight years and, in most cases, the culprits are getting away with murder.



On Monday, a commission of inquiry into the issue heard that conviction rates were as low as two percent in some years...