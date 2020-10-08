Covid red flag for Africa: cases edge up
And Unicef warns that, if the continent’s children continue to be kept from school, we will have a lost generation
08 October 2020 - 19:13
For the first time in three months, Africa is reporting a “slight increase” in its weekly count of new cases of Covid-19 overall, the Africa CDC and World Health Organisation Africa region has reported.
On Thursday the Africa CDC reported a 1% average increase in the number of new cases reported each week, over the past four weeks in Africa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.