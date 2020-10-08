News

Covid red flag for Africa: cases edge up

And Unicef warns that, if the continent’s children continue to be kept from school, we will have a lost generation

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
08 October 2020 - 19:13

For the first time in three months, Africa is reporting a “slight increase” in its weekly count of new cases of Covid-19 overall, the Africa CDC and World Health Organisation Africa region has reported.

On Thursday the Africa CDC reported a 1% average increase in the number of new cases reported each week, over the past four weeks in Africa...

