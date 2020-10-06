Covid-19 has put palliative care and those in it under huge strain

Only 12% of the global need is now being met, with the pandemic worsening the situation, says expert

In the world of pain, needing palliative care during a pandemic spells a big dose of bad luck.



While the collective gaze of health professions — and their attendant budgets — has turned towards the infectious disease sweeping the world, those in palliative care are sounding the alarm about how their patients are missing out...