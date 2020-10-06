Covid-19 has put palliative care and those in it under huge strain
Only 12% of the global need is now being met, with the pandemic worsening the situation, says expert
06 October 2020 - 19:41
In the world of pain, needing palliative care during a pandemic spells a big dose of bad luck.
While the collective gaze of health professions — and their attendant budgets — has turned towards the infectious disease sweeping the world, those in palliative care are sounding the alarm about how their patients are missing out...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.