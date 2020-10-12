News

EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill

It doesn’t amend the constitution, and it could benefit land owners. We asked a legal expert to break it down

Paul Ash Senior reporter
12 October 2020 - 20:10

First, take a deep breath.

Despite widespread hysteria on social media that the government’s new land reform bill paves the way for the country’s farmers to be booted off their land without compensation, the bill sets out the process in clearer detail – which could benefit land owners...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Into the Horner nest: all eyes on Senekal as racial tensions simmer News
  2. She ain’t Beaming now: top cop in dock over ‘blue lights’ tender News
  3. EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill News
  4. Phishers use taxman con to hook home insurance giant News
  5. Quake? No problem, our nuke ‘shock-absorbers’ can handle it: Eskom News

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...

Related articles

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Do ANC's 'radical forces' have the belly to break away? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Expropriation, eviction & invasion: Startling insights into land conflict in SA Non-Fiction
  3. Land expropriation bill to 'urgently' redress past 'injustices': Mabuza Politics
  4. State vows ‘urgent’ action on farm attacks, land expropriation News
X