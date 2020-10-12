EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill
It doesn’t amend the constitution, and it could benefit land owners. We asked a legal expert to break it down
12 October 2020 - 20:10
First, take a deep breath.
Despite widespread hysteria on social media that the government’s new land reform bill paves the way for the country’s farmers to be booted off their land without compensation, the bill sets out the process in clearer detail – which could benefit land owners...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.