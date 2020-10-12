FeesMustFall: ‘It was emotionally, psychologically and physically draining’

Memories of the rolling #FeesMustFall protests that erupted at South African universities five years ago are still vivid for former student activist Chumani Maxwele.

If he was not dodging campus security personnel at the University of Cape Town (UCT), he was litigating against the institution in the high court. Pictures of a shirtless Maxwele made headline news at the time.

“My experience at UCT was of suffering and black pain,” he said.

“This happened pre-Rhodes Must Fall and during Rhodes Must Fall. Pre-Rhodes Must Fall in the sense that I, as a black student, was made to feel as if I did not belong at UCT. This came from within the lecture halls or during public symposia at UCT.

“I was suspended and expelled for my political protest that led to Rhodes Must Fall and #FeesMustFall at UCT. I was suspended more than three times and expelled twice. All these times I took my cases to the Cape high court and won. One of my expulsion cases went as far as Constitutional Court. All these experiences were emotionally, psychologically and physically draining.”