Lindiwe Sisulu accused of using budget to run for ANC deputy president

Human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu may be facing parallel investigations from two constitutional bodies over the employment of “political campaigners” to her rapid response team at a cost of R13.9m to the taxpayer.



The minister and one of her advisers, Mphumzi Mdekazi, allegedly pressured the department of human settlements, water & sanitation in September to employ people who were involved in LS2017, her campaign for the ANC presidency two years ago, as members of the ministerial national rapid response task team (NRRTT)...