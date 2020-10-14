I bribed my way into SA, says accused Table Mountain killer
Several witnesses have implicated Blessing Bveni, but he denies the claims, suggesting they are lying
14 October 2020 - 19:56
Zimbabwean double-murder accused Blessing Bveni told the high court he bribed his way into SA twice before being arrested for an alleged crime spree in the Table Mountain National Park.
Bveni was testified in his defence – and explained how he got into the country without a passport – at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday...
