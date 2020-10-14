News

I bribed my way into SA, says accused Table Mountain killer

Several witnesses have implicated Blessing Bveni, but he denies the claims, suggesting they are lying

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
14 October 2020 - 19:56

Zimbabwean double-murder accused Blessing Bveni told the high court he bribed his way into SA twice before being arrested for an alleged crime spree in the Table Mountain National Park.

Bveni was testified in his defence – and explained how he got into the country without a passport – at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

